The Pic of the Day: Kim Jong-un visits Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Vietnam

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum on March 2, 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Kim met with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during his two-day official visit following a failed summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, which ended without an agreement made. (Photo by Dien Bien/Getty Images)

 

Watch Kim Jong-un in Vietnam with his bodyguards escorting the vehicle below:

